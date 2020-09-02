By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A utility pole fire is causing a ton of issues on Neville Island this morning, including power outages and significant traffic back-ups.

According to Ohio Township Police, the pole caught fire near the intersection of Neville Road and Grand Avenue.

They blocked off parts of the road, only letting necessary traffic get by at this time.

Duquesne Light crews are on scene working on putting the fire out and repairing the pole.

About 700 customers have lost power, but it is expected to be back on by 10:30 a.m.

So far, police and Duquesne Light say they are not sure how the fire started. But they are looking into it.

Duquesne Light released this statement:

“Duquesne Light Company crews responded quickly and safely to reports of a transformer and pole fire near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Neville Road on Neville Island this morning. At this time, approximately 700 customers are without power due to this incident. The majority of those customers are expected to be restored by 10:30 a.m., with the remaining customers expected to be restored later this afternoon. Crews are continuing to replace the pole and transformer in order to fully restore power.”

Repairs are expected to take 12 hours.

