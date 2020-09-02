HARRISBURG (AP) — The state House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill to give parents more power to let their children repeat a year of schooling if they feel their child didn’t get the education they needed or missed out on extracurricular activities amid the pandemic.

The bill passed, 197-5. However, it does not include interscholastic athletics.

Currently, schools and parents make a joint decision as to when a student can repeat, the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Fulton, has said. But Topper said his legislation gives that sole decision-making power to the parents.

Meanwhile, the House also approved legislation to give a school district or private school sole authority to decide whether to conduct sports, including games and scrimmages, and other in-person extracurricular activities during the 2020-21 school year. The vote was 155-47.

The House also failed to override Wolf’s veto of a resolution to end his emergency disaster declaration in connection with the pandemic.

The vote was 118-84, or 16 votes short of the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto. The Senate has not tried to override the veto. Both chambers must override the veto for the resolution to take effect.

