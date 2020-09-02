PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is urging students to stay safe after a weekend spike of coronavirus cases.
Thirty-five students tested positive for COVID-19 in three days. The jump comes as Allegheny County is seeing a steep decline in cases. Some Pitt students told KDKA’s Paul Martino that they were unaware of the increase.
Pitt is blaming unsafe behavior, including off-campus parties. Nine fraternities and sororities have been suspended for allegedly breaking health and safety guidelines.
Pitt leaders are pleading with students to wear masks and avoid crowds. Pitt says approximately 75 percent of the active positive coronavirus cases are among students living in off-campus housing.
Allegheny Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said students who are getting tested for the virus are using out-of-county addresses so the health department isn’t getting those results.
As medical teams work with local universities, the message to students is to use your local address so the spread can be monitored.
So far, 69 Pitt students have tested positive. Pitt will continue to utilize online-only classes until Sept. 14.
