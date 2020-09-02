Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Big 7 Travel just released a survey of the top 50 sexiest accents in the U.S. for 2020 and Pittsburghese didn’t do so well, ranking 46 out of 50.
Big 7 Travel says the Western Pennsylvania English accent is often considered the ugliest in all of America, so Pittsburghers should feel lucky that at least we’re not in last place at 50.
Other Pennsylvania accents also made the list. Pennsylvania Dutch came in at #44, and Philadelphia made the top 10 coming in at #7.
The Texan accent is #1 for the 2nd year in a row, followed by New York and Boston rounding out the top 3.
The full survey can be found on Big 7 Travel’s website.
