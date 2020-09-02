By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man accused of sexually assaulting children at his mother’s daycare is going to prison for 44-88 years.

David Tyus was sentenced today and will be serving his time in the state penitentiary.

He was convicted in March of numerous sexual assault counts, including rape of a child.

The assaults took place at the daycare run out of his mother’s home on the North Side.

Detectives said Tyus admitted to being alone with the children, kissing the girls on the lips, necks and foreheads, tickling them while they sat on his lap and having sexual contact with a woman while the children were present.

Police said Tyus also brought a 17-year-old girl he met at the library back to his mother’s home when nobody else was there and forced himself on her.

Tyus’s mother, Victoria, is currently on probation.

She pleaded guilty last summer to endangering the welfare of children for leaving them along with her son, who did not have proper clearances.

