PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Todd Reirden is coming back for his second stint as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Reirden, a Deerfield, Illinois, was just fired by the Washington Capitals. He spent six seasons with the Caps’ coaching staff, including when they wond the Stanley Cup in 2018. He served as head coach for the past two seasons.

Reirden was an assistant coach with the Penguins from 2010-2014. He will once again oversee the team’s defense.

The Penguins are also bringing Mike Vellucci up as an assistant coach. He just completed his first season as the general manager and head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

He will oversee the team’s forwards and penalty kill.

Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford said, “I am pleased to add Todd and Mike to our coaching staff, and believe they will compliment Mike Sullivan’s coaching style. Todd is a Stanley Cup winning coach with a decade of NHL experience as both an assistant and head coach. Mike brings championship experience at both the AHL and OHL level, and is very familiar with how we function as an organization.”

The Penguins have also signed goaltending coach Mike Buckley to a two-year contract extension. It will keep him with the team until the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign.

The organization has now started the search for a new head coach for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

