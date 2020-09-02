PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Pittsburgh man accused of shooting an ATF agent during a raid in June in the city’s Uptown section.

Dion Williams is facing three counts including assault on a federal employee and federal gun law violations.

Police say Williams alleged shot the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special agent in the doorway of a home on Marion Street Uptown in the early morning hours of June 18.

The ATF said the agent was tended to by on-scene ATF medics for his injuries and went to the hospital in stable condition.

The agent did survive the shooting.

In a press release on the indictment, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said, “My office has zero tolerance for assaults upon or violence directed against law enforcement officers. Violent drug trafficking felons like Dion Williams who brazenly use illegal firearms to shoot at law enforcement officers have no place in western Pennsylvania. We will continue to use all available resources to dismantle drug gangs and bring violent criminals to justice, and to protect the men and women of law enforcement who work tirelessly every day to keep us all safe.”

Investigators say Williams has four prior drug convictions and one prior conviction for distribution and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Williams faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The FBI lead the investigation.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.