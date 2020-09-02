HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has again found a taker for a mini-casino, auctioning a license for $10 million to a Philadelphia-area private equity investor who could build it near Penn State University’s flagship campus.
Ira Lubert beat one other bidder, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said after Wednesday’s auction.
Lubert helped open Valley Forge Casino Resort before selling it and is a partner in Rivers Casino Pittsburgh.
He doesn’t have to name an exact location until he submits formal paperwork, required within six months.
But, the State College area is in the 15-mile radius area in which he said he’ll locate it. A possible candidate is the Nittany Mall, just outside State College.
