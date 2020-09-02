By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – The Starbucks at the Market @ UPlace on West Virginia University’s campus has temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure.
The University was notified of the exposure and immediately implemented its safety protocols, including deep cleaning of the store.
They are also working with the Monongalia County Health Department for contact tracing.
“We know that we’ll identify additional positive cases as we work to perform targeted testing of certain high-risk groups on campus,” said Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of Urgent Care and Student Health Services. “However, the rate and spread of infection can be minimized if individuals will quarantine until test results are received, wear a mask and stay physically distanced as much as possible.”
WVU has significantly changed its dining facilities since opening for the fall semester. Those changes include plastic dividers at service and sale counters.
The university is recommending anyone who visited the Starbucks location to self-monitor for symptoms but health experts say the potential exposure is minimal.
