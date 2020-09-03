By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 105 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,338 test results, and one additional death this Thursday.

Of those 105 cases, 103 are confirmed and two are probable.

The total number of cases countywide has jumped to 10,549 since March.

New cases range in age from 1 month to 92 years with a median age of 29 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from Aug. 25 through Sept. 2.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 999 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 267 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 102 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has climbed to 344. The latest victim was in their 70s and died on Sept. 2. The case is associated with a long-term care facility.

Here is the breakdown from the Health Department for age groups of the newly-reported cases:

00-04 2

05-12 5

13-18 9

19-24 26

25-49 38

50-64 10

65+ 15

This is the gender breakdown:

Female 52

Male 53

Health officials say 155,455 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

