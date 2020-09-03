CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 9 Additional Deaths, Bringing Countywide Death Toll To 343
FBI agents have executed federal search warrants at the two long-term care facilities.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – FBI agents are on the scene of Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County.

The agents are executing court-issued federal search warrants.

“Today, Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General executed court-authorized Federal search warrants at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, located at 246 Friendship Circle, Beaver, PA 15009, and at Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Brady in a statement.

No further details have been made available.

To make a report to the Western Pennsylvania COVID-19 Fraud Task Force:

  • Western Pennsylvania COVID-19 Fraud Task Force’s Toll Free Hotline: 1-888-C19-WDPA or 1-888-219-9372
  • Western Pennsylvania COVID-19 Fraud Task Force’s email address: usapaw.covid19@usdoj.gov

