HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman are calling on the General Assembly to legalize recreational marijuana.

They’re once again calling to legalize adult-use cannabis to provide a new revenue stream that could help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Wolf says states that have legalized recreational marijuana have received “millions” in revenue.

“In Washington state, adult-use cannabis brought in $319 million in tax revenue in 2018,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “In Colorado, that figure topped $266 million, and provided the city of Aurora with $900,000 to open a space for people experiencing homelessness. And these figures don’t count the secondary economic benefits of new businesses opening.”

With the legalization of recreational marijuana also comes criminal justice reform, Gov. Wolf says.

“We need to work quickly, especially when it comes to things like restorative justice. I’m also asking the General Assembly to pursue criminal justice reform policies that restore justice for people convicted of cannabis-related offenses,” says the governor.

He says this will help Pennsylvanians get back into the work force.

“It has been nearly a year since Governor Wolf and I urged the legislature to act on immediate decriminalization and start the discussion about legalization,” Lt. Governor Fetterman said. “Now more than ever, we must stop prosecuting people for doing something that most Pennsylvanians don’t even think should be illegal.”

As the press conference started Thursday afternoon, Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman sent out a statement in response to Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman’s calls:

“Calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana is another inconsistency and contradiction from this governor who just recently renewed a disaster declaration for a drug overdose crisis that continues to devastate and destroy Pennsylvania’s families.

“In addition, Pennsylvanians are still struggling to survive and provide for their families amid the governor’s unilateral and overbroad economic shutdown orders. Instead of legalizing drugs as a way to tax and spend on new government programs, the governor should work with the General Assembly to help get Pennsylvanians safely back to work, get our children get the best educational opportunities, and provide the return to normalcy Pennsylvanians long for.”

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman says they’re inviting Republicans to discuss legalization, saying “a small minority” of Pennsylvanians oppose the idea.

“We know we’re right. We’re inviting the Republicans to the table to say ‘we need the revenue, we need the jobs, we need the freedom, and we need the criminal justice reform.’ And we can all be a part of making Pennsylvania better and taking this step forward.”