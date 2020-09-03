MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is now charged with homicide in the death of a woman whose decomposed body was found inside a refrigerator in McKees Rock.

The body of 38-year-old Kristy Jefferson was found in May. Daryl Jones, who was already charged with abuse of a corpse, was charged with Jefferson’s murder on Thursday.

Allegheny County Police say Jefferson’s body was found in an unplugged refrigerator in a hallway inside an apartment building on Helen Street. Neighbors said a smell had caused them to look in the fridge and call 911.

Before her body was found, she’d been reported missing. Neighbors told KDKA Jefferson and Jones, her boyfriend, fought often.

Her cause of death was ruled a homicide and the cause of death is undetermined.

Jones is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

