By KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — A local service dog needs your help.
Bella does so many things for her disabled owner, Michele. But now Bella needs surgery for a torn ACL and if she doesn’t get the surgery, she’ll need to retire.
Michele hopes the community and local business owners can help raise the money needed for the surgery.
“Bella is not only a family member, and Michele’s baby, but she provides many assistance for her. She helps ground, deep pressure therapy, fear paralysis interruption, alert for assistance, and so much more. Michele’s life will be greatly impacted if we can’t see this through,” the GoFundMe says.
