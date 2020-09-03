Comments
By KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some Joe Biden supporters gathered in Latrobe on the day President Donald Trump rallied at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
They stood along Route 30 on Thursday with signs that read “vote blue,” “Black Lives Matter” and “love will win.” They say Biden will bring normalcy back to the White House.
“We’re trying to support Biden because he’s going to bring some normally. We’re tired of the lies, we’re tired of misguiding people,” said Gerard Rendine of Ligioner.
The Biden supporters say they received a lot of support from people passing by. They also heard from some heckling Pres. Trump backers.
