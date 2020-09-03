By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators in Mercer County are trying to identify a man found dead in a creek in Sharon.

According to Sharon Police, the man’s remains were discovered Tuesday in the creek near the intersection of Stambaugh Avenue and the Shenango Valley Freeway.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says he was likely dead for about five days before being discovered. His manner of death remains undetermined “pending further forensic testing and investigation into the events of how [he] may have entered the water.”

The man does have some distinguishing features.

Police say he was bald, missing several teeth and has a tattoo on his right calf. The tattoo is a side profile of a Native American with a headdress.

If you think you might recognize the tattoo, police have released a photo of it.

WARNING: Graphic Content – Click here for the photo

At the time of his death, the man was wearing blue jeans, black Nike socks and one Merrill shoe.

