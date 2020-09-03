WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman and her five children were recovering after a neighbor found them unconscious inside their home where carbon monoxide was leaking, authorities said.

When neighbor William Adkins found the Mingo County mother and children, ages 3 to 11, they were unresponsive, and he quickly dragged them outside, said Kermit Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Wayne Williamson.

Williamson said the family had a generator inside the bathroom of their home, which caused the carbon monoxide leak.

Adkins told WSAZ-TV that his neighbor called him Wednesday and said he couldn’t get in touch with his family and asked Adkins to check on them.

“When I heard the generator and couldn’t smell it that’s what made me think alright, I’m going to go through this door and when I opened the door (I) instantly got dizzy because, it hit me in the face like a ton of bricks,” Adkins said.

The woman and children were taken to hospitals for treatment and were expected to recover, WSAZ reported.

