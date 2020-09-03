By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — More than 800,000 Pennsylvanians have had trouble paying their utility bills during the pandemic.

On top of that, a million are facing homelessness because they can’t pay their rent or mortgage.

On Thursday, state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale discussed options for those facing evictions or shut-offs.

He says he feels internet service should now be considered a utility since it’s become an essential part of life.

“We have people, even of means, in rural Pennsylvania, if there’s a COVID outbreak at school, even they have the means to pay for it, they don’t have broadband access, and we know there are people without means in the same boat,” DePasquale said.

The utilities commission says it will make a decision whether to resume gas, water and power shut-offs later this month.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.