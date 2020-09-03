By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,160 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, and 20 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 136,771 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

While data isn’t out yet from the Allegheny County Health Department, the state reported 105 new coronavirus cases in Allegheny County. There were 257 new cases in Philadelphia and 128 in York.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2, is 166,499 with 5,075 positive cases, the Health Department says.

There were 25,063 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Sept. 2.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,732. Out of those deaths, 5,218 have been in long-term care facilities.

There are 1,565,443 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

