By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Councilmen Ricky Burgess and Daniel Lavelle are inviting Joe Biden back to Pittsburgh.

In a letter, they ask Biden to visit Pittsburgh’s Black neighborhoods and see the challenges Black people face in Pittsburgh. They also want him to support the city’s “Black Pittsburgh Matters” resolution and prioritize rebuilding Black communities.

“If we are saying that we are committed to Black lives, and that Black lives matter, we must commit to reinvesting in Black people, Black places and Black spaces to create sustainable Black communities. We must rebuild Black communities, for Black people, by Black people with our partners as allies,” Burgess said.

“Pittsburgh, as one of America’s most livable cities, is simultaneously one of the worst places in America for Black people. Showing Black people that they matter and that where they live, work, worship and play matters must be a major priority for our country in this time of great racial and civil unrest. We believe that rebuilding Black families and Black communities is what justice demands of America,” Lavelle said.

