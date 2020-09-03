CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 1,000 New Cases And 20 Additional Deaths
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 32-year-old woman who they say disappeared last month.

Police say Arielle Eyers was last seen in Highland Park in early August.

She could have traveled to South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia or West Virginia, police say.

Mrytle Beach Police say a woman named Arielle Eyers was found on Aug. 24. Pittsburgh Police say she has not been found.

She’s described as 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weight about 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

