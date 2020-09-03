By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 32-year-old woman who they say disappeared last month.

Police say Arielle Eyers was last seen in Highland Park in early August.

Police seek the public’s help in locating a missing 32 y/o female. Arielle Eyers is described as 5' 3" tall, 120 pounds, with blue eyes. She was last seen in Highland Park in early August. She may have traveled to SC, GA, VA, or WV. Info? Call SVU at (412) 323-7141. pic.twitter.com/LbvFUlEELP — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 3, 2020

She could have traveled to South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia or West Virginia, police say.

Mrytle Beach Police say a woman named Arielle Eyers was found on Aug. 24. Pittsburgh Police say she has not been found.

She’s described as 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weight about 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

