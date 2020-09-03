By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The 2020 Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival has been canceled because of coronavirus.
Because of current state guidelines limiting outdoor gatherings to no more than 250 people, the fair had to be canceled. Before this, it was pushed back until Oct. 3.
A release from the festival says they’ve been hopeful the circumstances would improve so they could operate safely, but there are still coronavirus restrictions in place and they feel it’s in the best interest of everyone’s safety to cancel.
Usually a 13-day event gathering thousands of people and over a hundred of vendors yearly, the Renaissance Festival hopes to come back in 2021 on Aug. 21 through Sept. 26.
The festival is usually held in West Newton.
