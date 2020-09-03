BY: KDKA-TV NEWS

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — President Donald Trump is back in western Pennsylvania for the first time since 2019.

The president arrived Thursday for the campaign event at Latrobe’s Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in front of a packed crowd. Around 1,000 people, including U.S. Representative Guy Reschenthaler and congressional candidate Sean Parnell, are in attendance.

During the speech, the president said he accepted the endorsement from the Boilermakers Local Lodge 154. He also touched on jobs, the economy, the coronavirus, the second Amendment and the removal of statues in the first half of his speech.

President Trump gave shoutouts to Rep. Reschenthaler and former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta — who now heads the Pennsylvania GOP delegation. Pres. Trump also endorsed Parnell, who is running against U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb.

“Something special — a real hero, a real tough guy — he’ll never let you down,” Trump said of Parnell.

Some of the president’s supporters showed up Wednesday and spent the night. More people arrived Thursday morning and made themselves at home in the airport parking lot before going inside when the doors opened at 4 p.m.

Some of President Trump’s supporters told KDKA that they’ve been to more than a dozen of his rallies. The president is back in the area for the first time since he spoke at the October 2019 Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh.

“I’m not kidding, I truly believe that Donald Trump was sent by God. True. He’s not perfect, he’s a sinner. But if you read the Bible, so was Moses, so was David, so was everybody,” said Edward X Young.

President Trump’s visit to Latrobe puts the region’s second-largest county in the spotlight. In 2016, Trump carried Westmoreland County with 64 percent of the vote. This year, local Republicans think Pres. Trump can do even better.

On Monday, Trump’s opponent Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh. Both Pres. Trump and Biden will also commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in rural Pennsylvania where one of the hijacked planes crashed in a field.

The people at Arnold Palmer Regional Aiport had to register for the event online and agree to a statement that said they understand the risks related to coronavirus in attending a public event and will not hold the Trump administration or the airport liable for any illness or injury.

Organizers handed out masks and sanitizer. But generally, people are not wearing maks.

