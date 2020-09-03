By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for two armed suspects who held up the Kay Jewelers in Washington Crown Center Mall and got away with thousands of dollars in jewels.

The robbery happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday when the two men walked into the store and began looking at separate display cases.

According to state police, the men showed black handguns to the store associates. They handed over pillowcases and demanded the associates fill them up.

The men ran from the store, getting away with about $300,000 to $350,000 worth of jewelry.

Both men were wearing masks.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 40s. He as about 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighed about 200 pounds and was wearing a blue plaid shirt and jeans.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He as about 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighed about 165 pounds and was wearing a red shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to call state police in Washington at 724-223-5200 or 724-223-5228.

