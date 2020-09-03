CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 9 Additional Deaths, Bringing Countywide Death Toll To 343
Dr. Birx also visited the Allegheny County Health Department.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx made a stop in Pittsburgh while visiting Pennsylvania Thursday.

Dr. Birx is one of the top doctors on coronavirus in the United States and is at the helm of the White House’s response to the pandemic.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Mayor’s Office/Twitter)

During her visit in Pittsburgh, she visited the Allegheny County Health Department and met with Mayor Bill Peduto. They discussed where Pittsburgh stands in the pandemic.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert and city EMS workers were also at the meeting with the mayor.

According to the Mayor’s Office, Dr. Birx praised the city’s Public Safety Department for its COVID-19 preventive methods and called it “a model for first responders nationwide.”

