By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 92 new Coronavirus cases out of 1,166 test results, and 5 additional deaths this Friday.

Of those cases, 79 are confirmed and 13 are probable.

The total number of cases countywide has jumped to 10,641 since March.

New cases range in age from 2 to 96 years with a median age of 36 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from August 25 to September 3.

The five new deaths reported occurred between August 19 and September 3. All five deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 1,000 patients.

The death toll has climbed to 349.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: