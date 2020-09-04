By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Saltsburg man who is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pennsylvania State Police say that 36-year old Monty Smith was driving along Philadelphia Street on August 31 when he was stopped by a member of the Indiana Patrol Unit.

During that traffic stop, a state trooper observed a prescription pill bottle in the glove box as well as a white powdery substance on the floor. A search of the vehicle was performed.

During that search, the following items were discovered in the vehicle’s center console:

Seven Suboxone packets

Eight white stamp bags marked “COVID 19” containing white power

Eleven white stamp bags marked “POLO” containing white powder

A portion of a plastic straw with suspected white residue

Two smartphone cell phones

A digital scale and a a digital combination safe were discovered in the trunk of the vehicle.

Smith was placed under arrest and later released pending further investigation by police.

On September 2, police obtained a search warrant and executed a search of the vehicle.

Inside the safe, the following items were discovered:

$7,880 in U.S. currency

479 stamp bags marked “POLO”

148 stamp bags marked “COVID-19”

50 stamp bags marked “BART SIMPSON”

A total of 677 stamp bags which police believe to contain fentanyl were seized.

Smith is described as 5’7″ tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.