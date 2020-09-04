By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Donald Trump continues to deny reports he called Marines who died and were buried in France during World War I “losers” and “suckers.”

Congressman Conor Lamb, a former Marine, said the site in France is hallowed ground for U.S. Marines whose actions stopped the advance of German soldiers into France and suffered great loss of American lives.

“Regardless of what was said or wasn’t said – and I know they’re a lot of denials – he didn’t go visit the cemetery. He sent his chief of staff instead. And I just think actions speak louder than words. That’s a place that is set aside by a foreign government because of how significant it was, what these Marines achieved and the sacrifice they made. In that single battle, we lost more Marines than we had in the entire Marine Corps history up to that point,” Lamb said.

The president claims that bad weather near the cemetery outside Paris kept him from visiting the site as originally scheduled.