HARRISBURG (KDKA) – With Labor Day weekend about to kick off, the Wolf administration is reminding Pennsylvanians to avoid large gatherings and wear masks.

Right now it’s mandatory to wear a mask in public places, and mass gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors and 250 outdoors.

“COVID-19 knows no bounds – it doesn’t respect county or state lines and it certainly doesn’t take a holiday, so it is important that we remind our neighbors to stay safe over the long weekend as COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement.

“Pennsylvanians should refrain from attending large gatherings, and if you do go out and interact with others, social distance, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask. Remember: My mask protects you, and your mask protects me and by wearing a mask it shows that you care about others, and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”

The Wolf administration says the spread of coronavirus has been linked to large gatherings.

With the more than 4,500 confirmed cases between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22, nearly half of new cases answered questions about mass gatherings. From those 2,114 people, 272 had said they’d been to a mass gathering or large event two weeks before the onset of symptoms.

If you are having a get together with a small group of close friends or family, the Wolf Administration recommends not hugging or shaking hands and encouraging guests to bring their own masks. They also recommend disinfecting touched surfaces frequently and social distancing.

