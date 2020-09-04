Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates’ infielder Josh Bell is the team’s 2020 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.
The award is considered the MLB’s most prestigious award.
The Roberto Clemente Award acknowledges the player who best represents the sport through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions on and off the field.
Andrew McCutchen was the last Pirates player to win the Roberto Clemente Award, winning in 2015.
