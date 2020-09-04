PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When it comes to the weather heading into a holiday weekend, we couldn’t ask for much better than what we’re expecting for Labor Day Weekend.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

It appears the next chance for rain will be next Wednesday and temperatures will be comfortable at least through Labor Day.

High temperatures on Friday should reach the mid-70s, with Pittsburgh hitting 76 degrees.

Morning temperatures will be in the upper-60s with no big warmup until the afternoon.

Noon temperatures will be in the low-70s.

As for the weekend, Saturday is expected to be dry with a high temperature of 76 degrees.

Temperatures start to warm up on Sunday with a dry day and high temperatures of 79 degrees.

Then Labor Day will be the best of the three, with hotter temperatures in the mid-80s and partly cloudy skies.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.