Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM (KDKA) – Elevated levels of legionella bacteria has been found in the water pipes at Oblock Junior High School in the Plum School District.
According to the Plum School District, the health department has told them it is safe for students to be in the building.
However, the drinking water was turned off and the school will provide bottled water for students and staff.
This isn’t the first Pittsburgh-area school that found legionella.
Four schools in the Fox Chapel School Districts also found the bacteria and students have since returned to class with bottled water.
Legionella bacteria feeds in stagnant water, like what had been sitting in pipes in empty schools for the past few months.
You must log in to post a comment.