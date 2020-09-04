By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 891 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday, and 10 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 137,662 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, is 159,676 with 5,615 positive cases, the Health Department says.

There were 22,808 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Sept. 3.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,742. Out of those deaths 5,235 have been in long-term care facilities.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

