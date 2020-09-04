PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than two dozen people have been indicted for their alleged links to an international drug ring in Pittsburgh.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady says the drug pipeline started with Mexican cartels, which sent large quantities of cocaine into the U.S. through California and Arizona. These drugs then ended up on the streets of Pittsburgh.

Operation Tripwire started 2 years ago after the postal service found cocaine hidden in a package.

“This is a major organization that was trafficking hundreds of kilograms of cocaine across the entire country and has direct ties to the Sinaloan Cartel in Mexico,” Brady said.

Investigators say the operation is one of the largest ever undertaken in western Pennsylvania.

The 27 people named in the indictment — including several from the Pittsburgh area — could face 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000 or both.