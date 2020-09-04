Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say that reports of an attempted abduction at Pittsburgh Mills Mall were bogus.
A story quickly circulated around social media, which led to several people accusing police of not investigating the claims.
As of Thursday night, Frazer Township Police said they looked at surveillance video and found no evidence of an attempted abduction.
They also said the woman who first reported the incident changed her story and admitted she made it all up.
