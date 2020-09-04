CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 1,000 New Cases And 20 Additional Deaths
Police said the woman admitted she made up the story.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say that reports of an attempted abduction at Pittsburgh Mills Mall were bogus.

A story quickly circulated around social media, which led to several people accusing police of not investigating the claims.

As of Thursday night, Frazer Township Police said they looked at surveillance video and found no evidence of an attempted abduction.

They also said the woman who first reported the incident changed her story and admitted she made it all up.

