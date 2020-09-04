Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — A prayer vigil was held on Friday night for the daughter of KDKA reporter Pam Surano.
Her daughter, Mary, was seriously injured in a trampoline accident last weekend. Doctors feel the impact likely caused a stroke to the spin. She is unable to move from the mid-chest down and is still in the ICU.
On Friday, a prayer vigil — organized by Mary’s school — was held at Saint Alphonsus in Wexford.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help Mary, Pam and the rest of the family. Click here for the GoFundMe.
