BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has received hundreds of complaints about bear activity this year and says residents should remove food and other items that draw bears from outside their homes.
Bears have been seen looking for food in backyards, suburban neighborhoods and busy cities, the agency said.
Officials advise taking down bird feeders, squirrel feeders and deer feeders and storing livestock feed in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.
Other tips include not leaving pet food outside overnight and keeping trash cans in a garage or storage building until the morning of trash pickup.
It is illegal to feed bears, the agency said. Biologists urge people to keep away from bears and not get between a bear and any type of food.
