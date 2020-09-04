PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A news conference was held on Friday morning at Pittsburgh Police Headquarters on the arrests made in the death of one-year-old Zykier Young.

There are three men charged in the case.

Photo Credit: Allegheny County

Andre Crawford and Marvin Hill are in the Allegheny County Jail.

They’re facing Criminal Homicide and gun charges.

There’s an arrest warrant for Devon Thompson.

He’s facing the same charges.

A lengthy criminal complaint provides extensive details on what happened.

It was on August 24th when Pittsburgh Police were alerted that multiple rounds of gunfire was heard near Three Rivers Manor Apartment Complex in the area of Rhine Place.

This is the city’s Spring Hill neighborhood.

Police say a bullet traveled through the the window and walls where Zykier Young was sleeping.

He was struck in the head.

Through their investigation, police say multiple buildings were damaged by bullets and several shell casings were found.

Video surveillance at the time of the shooting shows all three men.

More specifically, police say the footage shows Crawford shooting his gun in a parking lot directly across the building where Young was sleeping.

“No sense of life having value or worth, it’s a sad, sad case. They just wanted to take each other’s lives,” said Victor Joseph, Commander and In-Charge of Major Crimes.

Police say the three men engaged in a “gun battle.”

“Any life taken is one too many. To take a one-year-old child from their family to not give them the future they deserve is unacceptable,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief, Scott Schubert.

The investigation continues.