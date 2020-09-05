By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 68 new Coronavirus cases out of 910 test results, and no additional deaths this Saturday.

Of those cases, 55 are confirmed and 13 are probable.

The total number of cases countywide has jumped to 10,709 since March.

New cases range in age from 6 to 87 years with a median age of 27 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from August 26 through September 4.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 1,026 patients.

The death toll has climbed to 349.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: