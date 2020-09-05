By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MURRSYVILLE (KDKA) — A paramedic was taken to an area hospital after an ambulance was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Murrysville.

According to Murrysville Medic One, the ambulance was driving along Sardis Road when a large pick-up truck crossed the double yellow line and hit the ambulance.

One member of the paramedic team was taken to an area emergency room.

The vehicle involved in the accident did not stop and continued down Sardis Road.

A witness described the truck to Medic One as a Ford F-250 or F-350 that was dark in color, possibly black or dark blue.

Anyone with information or sees the truck is asked to contact Murrysville Police.

There is no word on the condition of the injured paramedic.