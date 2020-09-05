PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A movement that started nearly four months ago continued on Saturday as “Civil Saturday” protesters demonstrated in Downtown Pittsburgh.
The protests began after the death of George Floyd and continue now after the deaths of Daniel Prude in Rochester and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, with the message more amplified.
Starting around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, protesters gathered at Liberty Avenue and Stanwix Street outside of the Port Authority T station and made their way to the county courthouse.
Along the way, they stopped at intersection of Penn Avenue and Ninth Street where protesters discussed the Black experience in both America and in Pittsburgh.
Once outside the county courthouse, the protesters called for the end of racism in policing.
No incidents were reported from the protest.
