By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — With many of the state’s restaurants still operating at limited capacity and reduced staff, some state lawmakers say they are concerned.

The Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus heard from owners, workers and others about the problems they face. Lawmakers are urging their colleagues to take up legislation to come up with some help, instead of depending on the federal government.

“We need to set policy by rolling up our sleeves and working together to put a real plan in place for our restaurant owners,” said Senator Lisa Boscola of the 18th District. “Any business owner in their position would want the same thing.”

The latest estimates say 60% of Pennsylvania’s restaurants could be forced to close by the end of the year.