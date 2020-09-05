CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Over 92 New Cases And 5 Additional Deaths
Trump visited Latrobe, Fred Rogers' hometown, this past week.
Filed Under:2020 Presidential Election, Donald Trump, Joanne Rogers, Joe Biden, Latrobe, Politics, President Donald Trump

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joanne Rogers, the widow of Latrobe native Fred Rogers, made her thoughts on President Donald Trump’s visit to Latrobe on Thursday clear in an interview with The Daily Beast.

“I think he’s just a horrible person,” Rogers told The Daily Beast. “This man is pathologically ill. Mentally ill.”

Rogers also criticized Trump’s ability to tell the truth.

“Mr. Trump seldom tells the truth,” she said in the interview. “If he does, it’s just a fluke.”

She also described herself as a “very big Biden fan.”

