By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — This Labor Day weekend is visitors’ last chance to see Kennywood this summer.

If you plan on going, you must wear a mask and you should make a reservation ahead of time. The park expects this weekend will be a busy one.

“Saturday and Sunday are shaping up like they’re going to be the busiest days here at Kennywood,” said Kennywood spokesperson Nick Paradise. “So if somebody’s thinking about coming out, if you can, I would look right now Monday looks like to be the best day to have the least wait.”

Kennywood has a full list of events this weekend. Today is Italian Day. Tomorrow is Oldies Day with a discount for seniors. The last day to visit is Labor Day.