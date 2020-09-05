Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A new casino in Westmoreland County expects to hire more than 500 employees.
It is called “Live! Casino Pittsburgh” and it is opening in the Westmoreland Mall off of Route 30 in Greensburg in late November. Sean Sullivan, the general manager of the new casino, spoke with Money Editor Jon Delano during a recording of the Sunday Business Page.
“It has a fabulous casino with 750 slot machines and 30 table games. We’ve got a wonderful food component,” Sullivan said.
You can see Jon’s full interview with Sullivan on the Sunday Business Page during KDKA Sunday Morning News.
