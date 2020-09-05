CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Over 92 New Cases And 5 Additional Deaths
The fire broke out around midnight early Saturday morning.
Filed Under:Fayette County, Local News, Local TV, Salt Lick Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SALT LICK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Fire crews were busy overnight putting out a trailer fire in Fayette County.

This happened late Friday night along Ash Street in Salt Lick Township.

Crews were called to the scene around midnight to battle the flames.

KDKA was told one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Two people lived in the trailer.

Their dog alerted them to the fire, but unfortunately died.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

