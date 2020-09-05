By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have locked up defenseman Juuso Riikola to a two-year contract.
Riikola’s contract will run through the 2021-2022 season and is worth $1.15 million per season.
“When he is on his game, Juuso has shown the ability to be a solid contributor for our team,” said Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford. “We feel he is going to take the next step forward in his development.”
The 26-year-old defenseman played 36 games in the 2019-2020 season, which included four games as a forward due to injuries to Penguins’ forwards.
Riikola scored one goal, six assists, and seven points.
He also recorded his first NHL multi-point game on December 27 against Nashville, scoring one goal and adding an assist.
