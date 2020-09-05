CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 68 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
The 26-year-old defenseman is now signed through the 2021-2022 season.
Filed Under:Juuso Riikola, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have locked up defenseman Juuso Riikola to a two-year contract.

Riikola’s contract will run through the 2021-2022 season and is worth $1.15 million per season.

“When he is on his game, Juuso has shown the ability to be a solid contributor for our team,” said Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford. “We feel he is going to take the next step forward in his development.”

The 26-year-old defenseman played 36 games in the 2019-2020 season, which included four games as a forward due to injuries to Penguins’ forwards.

Riikola scored one goal, six assists, and seven points.

He also recorded his first NHL multi-point game on December 27 against Nashville, scoring one goal and adding an assist.

