By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Peters Lake Park has been closed to walkers and runners in the area Saturday, Westmoreland County dispatch confirmed.
While dispatchers did not give a reason, Peters Township Fire Department says that fire crews and Peters Township Police are investigating the area after an unattended kayak was found in the middle of Peters Lake. The area is being searched by crews.
The Peters Township Fire Department is asking for anyone with information on the kayak to contact either 911 or their department at 724-941-4176.
