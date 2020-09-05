By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Peters Lake Park was closed to walkers and runners in the area earlier Saturday.
The park has since reopened.
The Peters Township Fire Department says that North Strabane Township Fire Department, Peters Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission investigated the area after an unattended blue kayak was found “partially submerged” in the middle of Peters Lake around 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
In a recent update, the Peters Township Fire Department confirmed that personal belongings were found inside the kayak, but their searches have yielded no conclusive answers. The kayak is in the hands of Peters Township Police for evidence purposes.
The Peters Township Fire Department is asking for anyone with information on the kayak to contact Washington County 911.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
