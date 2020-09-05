CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Over 92 New Cases And 5 Additional Deaths
The officer was photographed helping a driver change a tire.
Filed Under:Good Deed, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer was spotted doing a good deed.

Officer Cody Dill, who works out of Zone 3 was photographed helping a driver change a tire before entering the Liberty Tunnels.

The Pittsburgh Police posted the photo on Twitter after it was shared with them.

