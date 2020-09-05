Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer was spotted doing a good deed.
Officer Cody Dill, who works out of Zone 3 was photographed helping a driver change a tire before entering the Liberty Tunnels.
Thank you to the member of the public who shared this moment with us.
Zone 3 Officer Cody Dill was photographed helping a citizen change a tire on the ramp to the Liberty Tunnels. As any Pittsburgher knows, this area before the tunnels can be very busy & hectic.#HereForYou412 pic.twitter.com/HN9l93TWMr
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 4, 2020
The Pittsburgh Police posted the photo on Twitter after it was shared with them.
